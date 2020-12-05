Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.18. Creative Realities shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

