Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.07.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.55 on Thursday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 52.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

