Cormark Weighs in on (CUM.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$94.99 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.