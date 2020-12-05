Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after acquiring an additional 881,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,258,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 618,932 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

