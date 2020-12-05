Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,168,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,102 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $55,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

