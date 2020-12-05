Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $55,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 144,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 291,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE CTB opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.