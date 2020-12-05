Contrasting Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) & Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

This table compares Canopy Growth and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 10 3 1 2.12 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $30.01, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Exactus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.27, indicating that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 35.79 -$993.37 million $1.32 21.66 Exactus $350,000.00 12.16 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Exactus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.