Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.