Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $739.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

