Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,537 shares of company stock worth $3,290,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA opened at $50.88 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

