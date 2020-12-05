Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Caleres by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $508.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

