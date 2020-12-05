Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,553 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

