Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 157,024 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.