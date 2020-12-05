Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of WPP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 9.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 298,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $52.89 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

