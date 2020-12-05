Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $506,000 in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

