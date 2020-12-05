Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $332,000 in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 244.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 22,876,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after buying an additional 16,239,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,343,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,194,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $285.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

