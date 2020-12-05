Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $321,000 in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Escalade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Escalade by 619.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Escalade by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

ESCA stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

