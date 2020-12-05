Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $311,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2,947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

