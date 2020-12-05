Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $552,000 Holdings in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,031 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Telenav worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telenav by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 1.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telenav by 426.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Telenav stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Telenav, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNAV. Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

