Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $343,000 Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 129.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of CURO Group worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,749 shares of company stock worth $589,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $8.63 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. On average, research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

