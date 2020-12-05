Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,598,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,467,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 370,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,764 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

