Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $478.26 million, a PE ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

