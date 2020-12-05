Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPGY. ValuEngine raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $19.92 on Friday. Compass Group has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

