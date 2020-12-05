Comparing ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sumco and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.75 billion 2.51 $302.23 million $2.01 23.57 ReneSola $119.12 million 1.87 -$8.83 million $0.35 16.71

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68% ReneSola -7.07% 9.44% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sumco and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 2 1 3.00 ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReneSola has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.62%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Sumco.

Summary

Sumco beats ReneSola on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

