Colin Black Sells 3,836 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $587,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $3,012,155.20.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Colin Black sold 144 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $21,844.80.

On Monday, September 21st, Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $203,836.32.

CRWD opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

