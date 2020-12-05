Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 14.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares were up 14.6% on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.97. Approximately 1,572,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 287,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,686 shares of company stock worth $2,549,526. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cohu by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

