Cloudflare, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cloudflare in a report released on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

NET stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,732,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,314,424 shares of company stock valued at $76,130,783 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

