Clive F. Harrison Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske plc (FKE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).
LON:FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.21. The company has a market cap of £7.51 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. Fiske plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 70 ($0.91).
Fiske plc (FKE.L) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiske plc (FKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske plc (FKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.