Clive F. Harrison Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske plc (FKE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

LON:FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.21. The company has a market cap of £7.51 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. Fiske plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Get Fiske plc (FKE.L) alerts:

Fiske plc (FKE.L) Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske plc (FKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske plc (FKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.