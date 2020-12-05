Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CZNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CZNC opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $342,774.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,068 shares of company stock worth $154,681. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

