Cincinnati Bancorp (OTCBB:CNNB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bancorp (OTCBB:CNNB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Cincinnati Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

