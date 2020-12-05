Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.