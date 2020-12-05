Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Ciena worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,695 shares of company stock worth $1,506,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.