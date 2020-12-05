Cibc World Markets Corp Has $311.05 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $311,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

