Christopher J. Tovey Sells 28,560 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $335,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GWPH opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

