Christopher Codington Work Sells 19,873 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

