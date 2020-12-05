China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 165.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CHA opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. China Telecom Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

