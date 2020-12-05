China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.10. China Liberal Education shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 771 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

China Liberal Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

