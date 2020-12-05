CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Holdings Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $944,082. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

