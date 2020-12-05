CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

CASI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.43 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,037,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,585,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 137,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

