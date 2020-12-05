Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average is $169.93. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.