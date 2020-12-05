Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21).

Separately, TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

