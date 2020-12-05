Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Evogene Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evogene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evogene’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

