Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.