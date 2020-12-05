Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,110.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.52. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,905.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,833.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total transaction of $635,076.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,374.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,101. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.