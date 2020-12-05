Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Sells $440,240.00 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BURL opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.40. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

