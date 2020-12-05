Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 2,529 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 135,632 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

