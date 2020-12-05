Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Brunswick worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,863,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

NYSE BC opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

