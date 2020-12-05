BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$88.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) traded as high as C$79.68 and last traded at C$79.20, with a volume of 141936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$76.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOO. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

