Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $59,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

