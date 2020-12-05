Brokers Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.07.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$10.69.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

